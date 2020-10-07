Azerbaijani troops destroyed trying to enter Jabrail (video)

Zinuzh Media has shared footage showing the destruction of a large number of Azerbaijani troops in an attempt to enter Jabrail.

During the night the Azerbaijani forces attempted to advance and consolidate positions in the South-Eastern section (east of Jebrayil) of the conflict zone, but were halted by accurate artillery fire by Armenian Forces.

At 6:30 in the morning, following another artillery and missile strike, the three Azerbaijani fled in panic, leaving 60 dead, 22 units of destroyed and several dozen units of equipment in good condition behind.

A large Azerbaijani fuel and ammunition storage facility was also hit by accurate Armenian fire.

The resulting situation provides Armenian forces with the tactical advantage to develop its dominance on the battlefield.