Artsakh’s Defense Ministry publishes names of 40 more troops killed in action

The Artsakh Defense Ministry has published the names of 40 more servicemen killed repulsing the Azerbaijani aggression

Hambardzumyan Edgar Hovakim, born in 2000

Sargsyan Davit Arayik, born in 2001

Zeynalyan Roma Artash, born in 2001

Gevorgyan Narek Arsen, born in 2000

Mkrtumyan Tigran Murazik, born in 2001

Avetisyan Vrezh Gegham, born in 2000

Asatryan Henrik Ashot, born in 2001

Kartashyan Gevorg Arthur, born in 2001

Manvelyan Ashot Samson, born in 2000

Ghazaryan Armen Karapet, born in 2001

Avanesyan Arman Lenrik, born in 2000

Baghdasaryan Vahe Hovhannes, born in 2000

Hmayakyan Arthur Aram, born in 2000

Saroyan Hunan Galust, born in 2000

Zurabyan Mher Vladimir, born in 2001

Abrahamyan Mher Nver, born in 2001

Hovhannisyan Gagik Hovhannes, born in 2000

Hakobyan Gevorg Arthur, born in 1999

Azaryan Eric Avetik, born in 2000

Tumanyan Artyom Hayk, born in 2001

Grigoryan Arthur Robert, born in 2001

Avetisyan Hrachik Hrant, born in 2000

Azizyan Arsen Karen, born in 2000

Sahakyan Tigran Grigor, born in 2002

Grigoryan Armen Arthur, born in 2001

Soghomonyan Melik Seyran, born in 2001

Boyajyan Gor Mher, born in 2002

Mkrtchyan Varazdat Artem, born in 2001

Mekhakyan Hamlet Karen, born in 2002

Arakelyan Arame Sevada, born in 2001

Khachatryan Ashot Torgom, born in 2001

Aghasyan Arsen Grigor, born in 2000

Hayrapetyan Tigran Karen, born in 2000

Safaryan Gurgen Arman, born in 2001

Margaryan Alen Levon, born in 1999

Bejanyan Samvel Borik, born in 1973

Gharibyan Vahe Levik, born in 1988

Hayrapetyan Armen Grigor, born in 1987

Hambardzumyan Suren Bagrat, born in 1992

Aghababyan Aghasi Artavazd, born in 1998