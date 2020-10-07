Artsakh President’s call for international anti-terrorist coalition disseminated in the OSCE

Artsakh President’s call for the formation of a new international anti-terrorist coalition has disseminated in the OSCE

The call of the President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan for the formation of a new international anti-terrorist coalition was disseminated in the OSCE, Artsakh’s Foreign Ministry reports.

The President in particular underscored, that right now, Artsakh and the Republic Armenia are at the forefront of the fight against international terrorism. All nations of the world must prevent Turkey’s plans to turn Azerbaijan into a hotbed of terrorism in the South Caucasus.

“As the President of a country fighting for its independence, I call on the civilized world to take an active part in the fight against terrorism. The imperative of the day is the creation of an efficient and effective international anti-terrorist coalition” – the President emphasized.