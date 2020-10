Artsakh confirms 40 more troops killed in action

The Artsakh Defense Ministry has published the names of soldier killed repelling Azerbaijani aggression.

Davoyan Gagik Levon, born in 2000

Ghushunts Gegham Sarmen, born in 1984

Mnatsakanyan Edmon Artak, born in 2001

Khachatryan Vahe Hrant, born in 2000

Gharajyan Gor Hakob, born in 2000

Knyaz G. Avetisyan, born 2000

Vardanyan Hayk Onik, born in 2002

Vardanyan Gor Gurgeni born in 2002

Gasparyan Gor Gevorg, born in 2001

Abrahamyan Sevak Armen, born in 2001

Arzumanyan Ashot Soghomon, born in 2001

Melkonyan Samvel Sayad, born in 2000

Gerasimyan Marat Hrachik, born in 2000

Hovhannisyan Simon Artak, born in 2000

Hakobyan Mkrtich Hakob, born in 1986

Khachatryan Garnik Husik, born in 1987

Hayrapetyan Garnik Henrik, born in 1976

Hovhannisyan Yervand Artyom, born in 1986

Aghasyan Arthur Grigory, born in 1997

Melikyan Hovhannes Mushegh, born in 1994

Yengoyan Patvakan Aram, born in 1995

Azatyan Hrant Semyon, born in 1997

Vardanyan Narek Vardan, born in 1993

Sanasaryan Shiraz Zorik, born in 1998

Avanesyan Shamo Nikolay, born in 1987

Grigoryan Karen Hrachya, born in 2001

Hakhinyan Arthur Arkady, born in 2001

Hambardzumyan David Mikael, born in 2001

Zakaryan Davit Ashot, born in 2000

Hambaryan David Mamikon, born in 2001

Badalyan Arthur Robert, born in 2001

Hayrapetyan Gegham Vardan, born in 2000

Ayvazyan Tatul Kamo, born in 2001

Vardanyan Hovhannes Hayk, born in 2001

Muradyan Gevorg Ararat, born in 2001

Melkonyan Tigran Vahan, born in 2000

Khechoyan Arsen Karen, born in 2001

Chitchyan Marcel Raphael, born in 2001

Azatyan Grisha Gagik, born in 2001

Kocharyan Vigen Hamlet, born in 2001