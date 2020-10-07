Armenian Foreign Minister to visit Moscow on October 12

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will visit Moscow on October 12, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Anna Naghdalyan informs.

“For some time now, preparations have been under way for the organization of the official visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan to Moscow. The visit will take place on October 12,” she said in a Facebook post.

The Foreign Ministry earlier ruled out a possibility of a meeting between the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and azerbaijan.

“Armenia’s principled position is that there can be no situation in which negotiations can be held on one hand and military operations against Artsakh and Armenia on the other hand. At the moment, the imperative is to stop the large-scale military aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh,” Anna Naghdalyan said.