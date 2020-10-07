Armenian American filmmakers and artists brings awareness to attacks on Artsakh

North American filmmakers and artists of Armenian origin came together with Armenian Film Society to create a message that brings awareness to the current attacks on Artsakh and Armenia and raise funds for those fighting against oppression.

North American filmmakers and artists of Armenian origin came together with Armenian Film Society to create a message that brings awareness to the current attacks on #Artsakh and #Armenia and raise funds for those fighting against oppression.#ArtsakhStrong #PeaceForArmenians pic.twitter.com/LaMZDwox2I — Mko (@mkomalkhasyan) October 7, 2020