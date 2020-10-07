Armenian American filmmakers and artists brings awareness to attacks on Artsakh

North American filmmakers and artists of Armenian origin came together with Armenian Film Society to create a message that brings awareness to the current attacks on Artsakh and Armenia and raise funds for those fighting against oppression.
Related Articles
Turkey-backed aggression by Azerbaijan against Artsakh pursues clear genocidal intent
October 7, 2020, 10:20
Protesters outside LA Times building call for fair coverage on Azerbaijan’s aggression against Artsakh
October 7, 2020, 10:04
Azerbaijan resorts to provocations along Artsakh-Iran border
October 7, 2020, 09:41
Rival forced to flee in panic, leaving 60 dead, large Azerbaijani fuel storage hit – Armenia MoD
October 7, 2020, 09:21
Stop human tragedy: Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s appeal to Putin, Macron and Trump
October 7, 2020, 01:00
Turkey wants to carry out another genocide, Armenian President says
October 7, 2020, 00:14
Check AlsoClose
-
Armenia denies having attempted to strike Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipelineOctober 6, 2020, 23:29