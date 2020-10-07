SocietyTopVideo

Armenian American filmmakers and artists brings awareness to attacks on Artsakh

Siranush Ghazanchyan October 7, 2020, 10:25
North American filmmakers and artists of Armenian origin came together with Armenian Film Society to create a message that brings awareness to the current attacks on Artsakh and Armenia and raise funds for those fighting against oppression.

