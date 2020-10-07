19 Armenian soldiers saved thanks to brilliant military operation

Thanks to a brilliant military operation, Artsakh’s Defense Army has not only recaptured one of the previously lost positions, but also made it possible to save the lives of 19 soldiers, Artsakh’s President Arayik Harutyunyan informs.

Stubbornly resisting the enemy days ago, instead of retreating they had to hide in the nearby forest, waiting for our army to counterattack, the President said.

The enemy suffered great losses in military equipment as a result of the operation and was forced to retreat, leaving 100 troops dead. and leaving in the battlefield more than 100 victims, quickly retreated.