UEFA has changed the venue of Armenia vs Georgia match

The venue of UEFA Nations League match between Armenia and Georgia, scheduled on October 11 has been changed upon the initiative of UEFA, the Football Federation informs.

The match will take place on the same day in the Polish city of Tikhi.

As in the case of Armenia vs Albania match, UEFA made the decision taking into account the situation in the region.

During the recent negotiations, the Football Federation of Armenia reaffirmed the readiness of the Armenian government to hold the match in Yerevan. Last week the Armenian authorities provided an official letter confirming the security guarantees to the UEFA.

The FFA insisted on its readiness to hold the match between Armenia and Georgia in Yerevan, taking into account the given guarantees, however, UEFA decided otherwise.

The match will be held without spectators.

Armenia will face Estonia in Tallinn, on October 14.