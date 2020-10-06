Military-political leadership of Azerbaijan bears full responsibility for consequences -Armenian MFA

According to the information received from the Defense Forces of Artsakh, since this afternoon the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, concentrating reserve forces and a large number of military equipment, including tanks and artillery, launched a large-scale attack towards the southern direction of the line of contact between Artsakh and Azerbaijan, the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

These actions are taking place during the visit of the Foreign Minister of Turkey to Baku and hours after the statement of the Foreign Minister of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

The Defense Forces of Artsakh undertakes all the necessary measures to repel the attack.

“The military political leadership of Azerbaijan bears full responsibility for the consequences,” the Ministry said.