Lavrov, Zarif express concern over the involvement of extremist militants in the Karabakh conflict

Russian and Iranian Foreign Ministers have pointed to the danger of the involvement of militants from Syria and Libya in the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The top diplomats of the two countries discussed the issue over the phone today, the Russian Foreign Ministry informs.

“The parties expressed the serious concern of Moscow and Tehran was expressed about the unprecedented escalation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone,” the Ministry said.

“The danger of involving militants militants of illegal armed groups from Syria and Libya was emphasized,” it added.

In this regard, the Ministers stated that there is no alternative to a diplomatic settlement, “the beginning of which should be a ceasefire without preconditions.”

Lavrov and Zarif also stressed the important role that the neighboring countries of Azerbaijan and Armenia can play in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“Lavrov pointed to the intensive efforts of Russia both in its national capacity and within the framework of co-chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group for the early establishment of peace in the region.