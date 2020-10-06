PoliticsTop

Azerbaijan resumes shelling of Stepanakert

Siranush Ghazanchyan October 6, 2020, 17:48
Photo: Areg Balayan

Azerbaijan has resumed the shelling of shelling Stepanakert, the Armenian Unified Infocenter informs.

