Artsakh’s President reports “steady success” on the frontline

Artsakh’s President Arayik Harutyunyan reports “steady success” on the frontline at the end of the 9th day of the war unleashed by Azerbaijan.

“The Defense Army has carried out its combat task brilliantly, and at this moment it is successfully resisting all the encroachments of the enemy, both in the air and on the ground, inflicting significant losses in military equipment and manpower,” the President said in a Facebook post.

“This was the reason why the Azerbaijani terrorist army fired more than a hundred rockets from the Smerch system in the direction of capital Stepanakert, but, fortunately, there were no major losses,” he said.

The President expressed gratitude for the donations that exceed $50 million, and urged to continue the fundraising, because, he said, “after the war and, most importantly, the impending victory, we must quickly rebuild the ruins, continue to develop Artsakh, which embodies pride of all Armenians.”

“And that should be the collective response of all of us to the world. Our national unity once again proves that Azerbaijan has already lost this war. The victory is ours and let no one doubt it,” Arayik Harutyunyan said.