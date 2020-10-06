Artsakh’s President calls for new international anti-terrorist coalition

Today, Artsakh and Armenia are at the forefront of the fight against international terrorism, in the true sense of the word., Artsakh’s President Arayik Harutyunyan said in a statement.

However, he said, the peculiarity of our case is that this enemy, which threatens the existence of world civilization, has come out against our homeland, already disguised under the flag of a UN member state, as a regular army of that state, often instead of that regular army.

“In the modern world, when it is literally impossible to hide anything from anyone, everyone has seen and recorded with their own eyes the penetration of the global jihadist terrorist network into Azerbaijan. It is no longer a secret for any state in the world that the target of this monstrous terrorist network is the peaceful population of Artsakh and Armenia, our cities and villages, the right to live freely and to control our destiny,” the President stated.

he emphasized that Turkey, which continuously feeds and manages this network, today, with the consent of the opportunistic authorities in Baku, uses Azerbaijan as a tool to create a new hotbed of global terrorism in the South Caucasus.

“I am convinced that every responsible participant in the world political life, state or international organization, is clearly aware of the dangerous consequences of such developments. We all have fresh memories of the jihadist gangs’ efforts to establish a state unit in Iraq and Syria. All the countries of the world have something to do in thwarting Turkey’s plan to turn Azerbaijan into a terrorist den of the South Caucasus,” Arayik Harutyunyan added.

“Armenia and Artsakh are at the forefront of the struggle today, because they have accepted the challenge thrown at us with dignity. And we will fight until the final victory. However, this is not only the problem of Artsakh and Armenia,” he said.

“As the President of a state fighting for its independence, I call on the civilized world to take an active part in this struggle. Creating an effective and efficient global anti-terrorist coalition is imperative today,” he said.

“I am sure the victory will be ours.,” the President concluded.