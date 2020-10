Artsakh is Armenia, a land of Armenians, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with BBC News.

“80+ percent of the population has always been Armenian. And that is the case today,” the Prime Minister said.

“What’s the problem with that is that Azerbaijan does not want Armenians to live on that land, and that’s why with the help of terrorists it is attacking Nagorno Karabakh today.