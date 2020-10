Trudeau asks Foreign Minister to travel to Europe to discuss developments in Nagorno Karabakh

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has asked Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne to travel to Europe to discuss with allies the situation in the Caucasus, particularly Nagorno Karabakh, Armenian National Committee of Canada informs.

The Committee welcomes the Prime Minister’s announcement and demands that the government continue working with all to condemn the Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression.