Parliaments around the world urged to recognize the independence of the Republic of Artsakh

National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh has issued a statement on the necessity of international recognition of the Republic of Artsakh. The statement reads:

Whereas on 27 September 2020, the Azerbaijani armed forces, in a

flagrant violation of the Charter of the United Nations, launched an

armed attack against on the Republic of Artsakh along the entire

border between the Republic of Artsakh and Azerbaijan;

Emphasizing Turkey’s direct involvement in the military aggression

against the Republic of Artsakh, and its de facto command and control

of the military operations;

Expressing deep concern with regard to the involvement of fighters

from the terrorist organization by Turkey and Azerbaijan in their

aggression against the Republic of Artsakh;

Whereas the aggression against on the Republic of Artsakh is ongoing

with increasing intensity, and is accompanied by serious violations of

the laws and customs applicable in armed conflicts, including use of

indiscriminate weapons with great distractive power against towns and

villages including the capital Stepanakert, as a result of which there

are many civilian casualties;

Welcoming the steps of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries – the

Russian Federation, the

United States of America and French Republic, as well as of the

international community aimed at the restoring peace in the region,

and at the same time regretting that because of the destructive

position of Turkey and Azerbaijan these steps have not led to

practical results;

Stressing that this latest aggression of Azerbaijan against the

Republic of Artsakh should be viewed in the context of widespread and

systematic attacks on the civilian population, undertaken by the

Azerbaijani side both in time of war and peace from the very beginning

of the National Liberation Movement of Artsakh in 1988, and to this

day;

Recognizing that continued violations of the fundamental rights of

citizens of the Republic of Artsakh, and impeding the exercise of

their inalienable rights constitute a crime against humanity;

The National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh strongly condemns the

military aggression of Turkey and Azerbaijan in alliance with

international terrorist organizations and calls on parliaments around

the world to recognize the independence of the Republic of Artsakh as

the most effective way to put an end to the ongoing grave crimes

against the peaceful population of Artsakh, and to protect their

rights.