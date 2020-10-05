Parliaments around the world urged to recognize the independence of the Republic of Artsakh

National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh has issued a statement on the necessity of international recognition of the Republic of Artsakh. The statement reads:
Whereas on 27 September 2020, the Azerbaijani armed forces, in a
flagrant violation of the Charter of the United Nations, launched an
armed attack against on the Republic of Artsakh along the entire
border between the Republic of Artsakh and Azerbaijan;
Emphasizing Turkey’s direct involvement in the military aggression
against the Republic of Artsakh, and its de facto command and control
of the military operations;
Expressing deep concern with regard to the involvement of fighters
from the terrorist organization by Turkey and Azerbaijan in their
aggression against the Republic of Artsakh;
Whereas the aggression against on the Republic of Artsakh is ongoing
with increasing intensity, and is accompanied by serious violations of
the laws and customs applicable in armed conflicts, including use of
indiscriminate weapons with great distractive power against towns and
villages including the capital Stepanakert, as a result of which there
are many civilian casualties;
Welcoming the steps of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries – the
Russian Federation, the
United States of America and French Republic, as well as of the
international community aimed at the restoring peace in the region,
and at the same time regretting that because of the destructive
position of Turkey and Azerbaijan these steps have not led to
practical results;
Stressing that this latest aggression of Azerbaijan against the
Republic of Artsakh should be viewed in the context of widespread and
systematic attacks on the civilian population, undertaken by the
Azerbaijani side both in time of war and peace from the very beginning
of the National Liberation Movement of Artsakh in 1988, and to this
day;
Recognizing that continued violations of the fundamental rights of
citizens of the Republic of Artsakh, and impeding the exercise of
their inalienable rights constitute a crime against humanity;
The National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh strongly condemns the
military aggression of Turkey and Azerbaijan in alliance with
international terrorist organizations and calls on parliaments around
the world to recognize the independence of the Republic of Artsakh as
the most effective way to put an end to the ongoing grave crimes
against the peaceful population of Artsakh, and to protect their
rights.