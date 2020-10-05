One Azerbaijani tank, two infantry fighting vehicles destroyed

One Azerbaijani tank and two infantry fighting vehicles were destroyed by the Artsakh forces in the southern direction of the Artsakh Defense Army, Spokesperson for Armenia’s Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan informs.

