Greeks, Serbs and others sending Snickers bars with messages to Armenian soldiers

There is a custom emerging on the frontlines of Artsakh that may first appear to be unusual, but very heart warming, which must be boosting the morale of Armenian soldiers on the front lines fighting against the Turkish-sponsored Azerbaijani invasion attempt, the Greek City Times writes.

Soldiers are asking for Snickers because it is a form of childhood currency where you would use the chocolate bars to make bets instead of using real money.

Armenian soldiers are asking for Snickers so they can use it as currency to make bets with each other whether their strikes against Azerbaijani soldiers and Syrian terrorists were successful or not.

However, girls around Armenia are now sending Snicker bars and writing notes on them to send to front line Armenian soldiers.

Seeing this on social media, Greeks and many other people around the world, including Serbians, Russians, South Americans and others, were moved by this and started sending Snickers bars with messages attached to Armenian soldiers on the frontlines.

With coordination from Narine, a local to Yerevan, people from around the world send their messages to her so they can be attached to Snickers bars to be given to Armenian soldiers.

Athenian women wrote to the Armenian soldiers, who are yet to receive the messages and chocolate bars, “we admire you for your courage,” “stay strong Armenian hero,” and one even giving her Twitter handle to whichever soldier will receive her message.

Athenian men sent messages as well, including “don’t forget [you] have the Greeks support,” “stray strong, stray proud, stay alive!” and “strength and honor brothers.”

“One man from Serbia also wrote that “there won’t be another genocide […] the Serbs are with you, brothers!”

Messages have also come from across the world, including Russia, England and Sweden.