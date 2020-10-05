Artsakh MFA statement on the need for international recognition disseminated in the OSCE

Statement of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh on the need to recognize the independence of the Republic of Artsakh was disseminated in OSCE. The statement, in particular, emphasizes that։

“We call on the international community to recognize the independence of the Republic of Artsakh in order to ensure the rights of the citizens of Artsakh to life and peaceful development. In the current situation, the international recognition of Artsakh is the only effective mechanism to restore peace and security in the region,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement issued last week.