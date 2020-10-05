Armenian, French FMs discuss developments in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone

On October 5, the Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan held a phone conversation with Jean-Yves le Drian, the Foreign Minister of France.

Foreign Ministers touched upon the recent developments in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone. In this context, Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan briefed his French counterpart on deliberate shelling of the capital of Artsakh and other large civilian settlements, as well as the civilian population and other essential civilian infrastructures by Azerbaijan.

The Foreign Minister of Armenia strongly condemned the actions of the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan, accompanied by gross violations of International Humanitarian Law.

The Foreign Minister expressed his deep concern over the direct involvement of foreign terrorists fighters transferred from the Middle East with the support of Turkey, in the hostilities instigated by Azerbaijan, which undermines the regional security and peace.

Both sides stressed the importance of the immediate cessation of hostilities and undertaking all the necessary steps within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship in this regard.