The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia has officially refuted the statements from Azerbaijani leadership claiming that an attack was allegedly carried out from the territory of the Republic of Armenia in the direction of Mingechaur.

No artillery has been fired from the Republic of Armenia in the direction of Azerbaijan, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan said.

She called it “yet another result of the desperate convulsions of the Azerbaijani side.”