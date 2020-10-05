Armenia-Albania friendly called off

The friendly match between Armenia and Albania, scheduled on October 7 has been called off. The decision was made by UEFA, taking into account the situation in the region.

UEFA is currently monitoring the situation and will make the decision on the venue of the Armenia vs Georgia match in coming days.

The current approach of UEFA is as follows: if Armenia vs Georgia match is held in another country, Azerbaijan will play its home match against Cyprus in a neutral field as well.

The Football Federation of Armenia says it had received from the Armenian government all the security guarantees for holding matches against Albania and Georgia in Yerevan.