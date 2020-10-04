The Aliyev family will answer for everything, Artsakh President says

The Aliyev family will answer for everything, Artsakh’s President Arayik Harutyunyan said in an address today.

He called on everyone to fight against the Azerbaijani authorities, but not the people of Artsakh.

“I want all Armenians to understand that the people of Azerbaijan is a hostage in the hands of its dictatorial leadership and Turkey, because people are suffering due to their false geopolitical aspirations and their grip on power,” President Harutyunyan said.

“They are suffering because the peaceful population is going to feel the problems and consequences of all this. The Azerbaijani people will be the victim of its own leadership and Turkey,” Harutyunyan added.

“Therefore, we must struggle united across the world against the authorities in Azerbaijan,” he said, urging to struggle in a civilized way in this stage.

“Aliyev’s family will answer for everything,” he stated.