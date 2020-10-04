Morning coffee on the frontline: Our victory is indivertible, Artsakh’s President says

Artsakh’s President Arayik Harutyunyan posted a picture of himself drinking coffee with soldiers on the frontline.

“Good morning – with the most delicious coffee, prepared on the frontline, and with our heroic fellows,” the President captioned the photo.

He has since returned from the frontline.

“I am just back from the frontline. I have been in various sections – inspiration, feats, and heroism are abundant everywhere. Our victory is indivertible, as the behavior of our defenders is an exemplary manifestation of the collective strength and everlasting nature of our nation,” Harutyunyan wrote on Facebook.

He conveyed as convey special gratitude to the Defense Army and the command staff for carrying out the set tasks brilliantly.