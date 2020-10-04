Expert says 55 corpses of Syrians killed in Azerbaijan were handed over last night

American expert on Syria Elizabeth Tsurkov says 55 corpses of Syrians killed in Azerbaijan were handed over to relatives last night, according to a witness of the handover.

Tsurkov, who has been following the developments in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone for several days now, shared a video showing the handover of the bodies.

“The body of Muhammad Khaled a-Shahna arrived from Azerbaijan to the Hiwar Kilis crossing connecting Turkey to zones under its control in northern Syria,” she captioned the video.

According to Tsurkov, Muhammad is a former rebel who fought in the ranks of Ahrar al-Sham in Maarat al-Numan, his hometown.