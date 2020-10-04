Home | All news | Politics | Escape from Mataghis (video) PoliticsTop Escape from Mataghis (video) Siranush Ghazanchyan October 4, 2020, 18:30 Less than a minute Zinuzh Media has published footage showing Azerbaijani subdivisions escaping from Mataghis. փախուստ Մատաղիսիցփախուստ ՄատաղիսիցGepostet von Armenian unified infocenter/Հայկական միասնական տեղեկատվական կենտրոն am Sonntag, 4. Oktober 2020 The Artsakh Defense Army forces are destroying Azerbaijani units trying to enter the Mataghis gorge. Those who stay alive are seen escaping in panic. Show More Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Reddit VKontakte Share via Email Print