PoliticsTop

Escape from Mataghis (video)

Siranush Ghazanchyan October 4, 2020, 18:30
Less than a minute

Zinuzh Media has published footage showing Azerbaijani subdivisions escaping from Mataghis.

փախուստ Մատաղիսից

փախուստ Մատաղիսից

Gepostet von Armenian unified infocenter/Հայկական միասնական տեղեկատվական կենտրոն am Sonntag, 4. Oktober 2020

The Artsakh Defense Army forces are destroying Azerbaijani units trying to enter the Mataghis gorge. Those who stay alive are seen escaping in panic.

Show More
Back to top button
Close