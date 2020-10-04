PoliticsTopVideo

Destruction of Azerbaijani strongholds and equipment (video)

Siranush Ghazanchyan October 4, 2020, 16:02
Zinuzh Media has shared footage showing the destruction of more strongholds and equipment of the Azerbaijani forces.

Հակառակորդի հենակետերի և տեխնիկայի ոչնչացումըУничтожение опорных пунктов и техникиThe destruction of the adversary strongholds and equipment

Gepostet von Armenian unified infocenter/Հայկական միասնական տեղեկատվական կենտրոն am Sonntag, 4. Oktober 2020
