Deliberate targeting of the civilians a gross violation of the international humanitarian law – Armenian MFA

Azerbaijan, together with Turkey, and with massive involvement of foreign mercenaries transferred from the Middle East, continues large-scale military hostilities against the Republic of Artsakh, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Cities of Stepanakert and Martakert are attacked with the use of long-range missiles and involvement of the air force.

The Foreign Ministry said the deliberate targeting of the civilian population and infrastructure of Artsakh by the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan is a gross violation of the international humanitarian law, and the latter will bear full responsibility for this war crime.