Azerbaijani military column hit on the way to Mataghis

Fighting continues along the entire Artsakh-Azerbaijani conflict zone, the Artsakh Defense Ministry informs.

More persistent battles are taking place in the northern and southern directions. The enemy is constantly trying to attack, most offensives are being frustrated as a result of the decisive actions of the Defense Army units.

The claims of the Azerbaijani side that Mataghis is under their control do not correspond to reality, the Ministry says.

It has shared footage showing the military column of the rival hit on the road to Mataghis.