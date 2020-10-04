Artsakh President calls off attack on Ganja, vows proportionate response if needed

Today upon my command the Defense Army launched rocket attacks to neutralize military objects in Ganja, Artsakh’s President said in a Facebook post.

“At this moment I have called off the attack to avoid inevitable loss among the civilian population,” he said.

Should Azerbaijan fail to draw appropriate lessons, we will continue proportionate and powerful strike, disrupting the army of the adversary and its rear.

“We are resolute to take necessary action to the end. Azerbaijan can still stop before it is too late,” the President said.

Շատերդ հիշում եք թե՛ այս կադրը, թե՛ այդ առիթով արված իմ հայտարարությունը: Եթե որևէ մեկի մոտ այն ընկալելու խնդիր է եղել,… Gepostet von Արայիկ Հարությունյան Arayik Harutyunyan am Sonntag, 4. Oktober 2020

Earlier today the Artsakh Defense Army struck Azerbaijan’s Ganja airbase

Military planes flying from this airport have carried out aggression not only in Artsakh but also in Armenia.