Armenia requests ECHR to apply interim measure against Turkey

Today the Government of the Republic of Armenia submitted a request with the European Court of Human Rights on applying interim measures against Turkey.

In particular, having regard to the diverse assistance of Turkey to the Azerbaijani attacks against the civilian population and objects of the Republic of Arstakh and the Republic of Armenia in the gross violation of international humanitarian law and the European Convention on Human Rights, the Government of the Republic of Armenia on behalf of the Republic of Artsakh and on its own behalf has submitted a request with the European Court on applying interim measures envisaged by Rule 39 of the Rules of Court against Turkey.