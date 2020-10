Armenia international Vahan Bichakhchyan, who plays for MŠK Žilina (Slovakia) has dedicated his goal against DAC Dunajská to Armenian soldiers.

Bichakhchyan found the net in the 23rd minute of the 3-1 win.

After the goal, Bichakhchyan showed a note on his shirt, which read: “God protect the Armenian soldier.”

“Proud to be Armenian,” Bichakhchyan wrote on Facebook after the match.