Posters supporting Armenia seen in different parts of Jerusalem

Posters supporting Armenia can be seen in different parts of Jerusalem today, blogger Alexander Lapshin says on Facebook.

He emphasizes that in most cases it is not Armenians posting the messages, but Jews sympathetic to Armenia.

“In many Israeli social media groups, people ask where to buy an Armenian flag to hang on their balconies. I repeat that this is written not by Armenians, but by ordinary Israeli Jews,” Lapshin writes.

He also notes that the Israeli Defense Ministry is now under tremendous pressure to stop supplying weapons to Baku.