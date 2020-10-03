PoliticsTop

Large group of adversary’s equipment destroyed, offensive plans frustrated

Siranush Ghazanchyan October 3, 2020, 20:02
Photo from military exercises

The Artsakh Defense Army has destroyed a large group of adversary’s armored vehicles, a significant amount of weapons, and personnel preparing for an attack.

Thus, the opponent’s offensive plans in one direction have been frustrated.

