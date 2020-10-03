Home | All news | Politics | Large group of adversary’s equipment destroyed, offensive plans frustrated PoliticsTop Large group of adversary’s equipment destroyed, offensive plans frustrated Siranush Ghazanchyan October 3, 2020, 20:02 Less than a minute Photo from military exercises The Artsakh Defense Army has destroyed a large group of adversary’s armored vehicles, a significant amount of weapons, and personnel preparing for an attack. Thus, the opponent’s offensive plans in one direction have been frustrated. Show More Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Reddit VKontakte Share via Email Print