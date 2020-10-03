France’s Macron proposes new talks on Nagorno-Karabakh

French President Emmanuel Macron said in a statement he had spoken on the phone successively with the prime minister of Armenia and the president of Azerbaijan about the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and had proposed a new method to restart talks within the Minsk group, Reuters reports.

Macron said work would start from Friday evening, as he upped his efforts to broker mediation in his role as co-chair of the OSCE Minsk group.

He also reiterated his call for a ceasefire.

Earlier today Nikol Pashinyan and Emanuel Macron discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and the latest developments in hostilities.

The Prime Minister thanked France for its principled and constructive position as to the inadmissibility of launching military action. The parties decried the fact of involving foreign terrorist militants in the ongoing hostilities.

The President of France stressed the need for immediate cessation of hostilities and resumption of the peace process in accordance with the October 1 statement issued by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

Prime Minister Pashinyan considered unacceptable the infiltration of Turkey-backed terrorists into the region. He emphasized that regional security could not be restored without ousting those destabilizing forces. In the context of reinstatement of peace, Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the importance of close cooperation between the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and their countries.