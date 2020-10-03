PoliticsTop

Azerbaijan’s losses in manpower exceed 3,000 – ARtsrun Hovhannisyan

Siranush Ghazanchyan October 3, 2020, 10:08
Less than a minute

Intelligence data indicate that the Azerbaijani losses in manpower exceed 3,000, official representative of the Armenian Ministry of Defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan informs.

Most of the bodies are in the neutral zone, and no action is being taken to retrieve them, he said.

Speaking at a briefing late on Friday, Hovhannisyan said 540 Azerbaijani soldiers had been killed within 24 hours, 700 others were wounded. He also added that 45 units of military equipment, including wheeled armored vehicles had been destroyed.

Azerbaijani targeting the civilian population

Azerbaijani targeting the civilian population (video with English voice over)

Gepostet von Public Radio of Armenia News am Freitag, 2. Oktober 2020
Show More
Back to top button
Close