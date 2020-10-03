Azerbaijan’s losses in manpower exceed 3,000 – ARtsrun Hovhannisyan

Intelligence data indicate that the Azerbaijani losses in manpower exceed 3,000, official representative of the Armenian Ministry of Defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan informs.

Most of the bodies are in the neutral zone, and no action is being taken to retrieve them, he said.

Speaking at a briefing late on Friday, Hovhannisyan said 540 Azerbaijani soldiers had been killed within 24 hours, 700 others were wounded. He also added that 45 units of military equipment, including wheeled armored vehicles had been destroyed.