Azerbaijan using LAR-160 cluster munition against civilians

Azerbaijan is using cluster munition of LAR-160 multiple launch rocket system against the peaceful population in Artsakh, official representative of the Armenian Ministry of Defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan informs.

Ադրբեջանի կողմից Խաղաղ բնակչության նկատմամբ կիրառվում է LAR-160 տեսակի համազարկային կայանքների կասետային արկեր։ Gepostet von Արծրուն Հովհաննիսյան am Samstag, 3. Oktober 2020