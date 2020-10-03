Azerbaijan using LAR-160 cluster munition against civilians

Azerbaijan is using cluster munition of LAR-160 multiple launch rocket system against the peaceful population in Artsakh, official representative of the Armenian Ministry of Defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan informs.
