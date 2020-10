51 more Armenian soldiers confirmed killed repelling Azerbaijani aggression

The Artsakh Defense Ministry published the names of servicemen killed repelling the Azerbaijani aggression:

Arsen Meruzhan Yeghoyan, born in 2001

Levon Hamlet Stepanyan, born in 2001

Edgar Arayik Arakelyan, born in 2000

Vahe Arayik Arakelyan, born in 2000

Saribek Hovhannes Mkrtchyan, born in 2000

Suren Harutyun Babayan, born in 2000

Gagik Smbat Mikichyan, born in 2001

Artyom Edward Logyan, born in 2001

Vache Ararat Petrosyan, born in 1996

Volunteer Karen Stepan Hovhannisyan, born in 1997

Arsen Vrezh Grigoryan, born in 2001

Aram Mher Mkrtchyan, born in 2002

Gor Hovsep Ghevondyan, born in 2000

Yerem Vanush Galstyan, born in 1979

Arthur Derenik Yeranosyan, born in 1995

David Vladimir Arzumanyan, born in 1986

Albert Baregham Martirosyan, born in 1995

Garnik Vardan Sargsyan, born in 1990

Garnik Lernik Malkhasyan, born in 1991

Derenik Khachik Khachatryan, born in 1996

Ashot Yuri Vardazaryan, born in 1985

Evgeny Agber Gorodnichi, born in 1993

Taron Hakob Hakobyan, born in 1987

Arshak Ararat Abrahamyan, born in 2002

Maxim Hakob Manukyan, born in 2002

Eduard Arsen Davoyan, born in 2001

Albert Armen Khachatryan, born in 1994

Mush Mher Hakobyan, born in 1999

Van Armen Aslanyan, born in 2001

Alen Artush Stepanyan, born in 2001

Edgar Hrachya Margaryan, born in 2000

Misha Melik Grigoryan, born in 2001

David Henzel Ghulyan, born in 2002

Harutyun Aharon Ghazaryan, born in 2001

Arman Karen Mkrtchyan, born in2001

Rustam Gagik Galstyan, born in 2001

Mkhitar Garik Galeyan, born in 2000

Serzh Armen Beglaryan, born in 2000

Hakob Sergey Hakobkekhvyan, born in 2000

Mihran Gagik Harutyunyan, born in 2001

Grigor Varuzhan Muradkhanyan, born in 2001

Mikael Ararat Yeganyan, born in 2001

Artem Gagik Chipliyey, born in 2002

Arman Vigeni Azatyan, born in 2000

Kamo Sergey Bakhshiyan, born in 1988

Gor Karen Karapetyan, born in 2001

Armen Arshak Harutyunyan, born in 2001

Gor Vigen Manukyan, born in 1991

Gevorg Albert Bagiyan, born in 1976

Volunteer Slava Vladimir Movsisyan, born in 1978

Volunteer Norayr Vladimir Arakelyan, born in 1960