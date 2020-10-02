Turkey fooling the international community – Armenian President

Turkey is fooling the international community, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian said in an interview with AL Jazeera.

“Turkey is saying and doing the same in Syria, the Mediterranean, Libya and Iraq. I just remember words that were said by one of the greatest American Presidents, who said that “you can fool all people for some time, you can fool some people for a long time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time,” President Sarkissian said.

Asked about the possibility of returning to the negotiating table, the President said: “How can the dialogue start now, when the F-16s are killing women and children, bombing the villages and the cities? How do you start negotiations, when Turkey, which is not party to this conflict, is bombing cities and villages of Nagorno Karabakh?”

“First of all, Turkey must withdraw from this conflict. They should not be a party to this conflict, and after that Azerbaijan, Nagorno Karabakh and Armenia when to stop the hostilities and when to go to the negotiating table again. I urge everybody to that the sooner the better. And I urge Turkey not to be the one that will be destroying the whole region with their activities,” he stated.