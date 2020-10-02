Pashinyan, Macron discuss situation in Nagorno Karabakh

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today held another telephone conversation with President of France Emmanuel Macron. The interlocutors discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and the latest developments in hostilities.

The Prime Minister thanked France for its principled and constructive position as to the inadmissibility of launching military action. The parties decried the fact of involving foreign terrorist militants in the ongoing hostilities.

The President of France stressed the need for immediate cessation of hostilities and resumption of the peace process in accordance with the October 1 statement issued by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

Prime Minister Pashinyan considered unacceptable the infiltration of Turkey-backed terrorists into the region. He emphasized that regional security could not be restored without ousting those destabilizing forces. In the context of reinstatement of peace, Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the importance of close cooperation between the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and their countries.