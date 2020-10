Legendary commander Karen Jalavyan has been bestowed the highest title of the Hero of Artsakh.

Artsakh’s President Arayik Harutyunyan says he made the decision taking into account Karen Jalavyan’s personal feats and those of the units he led, as well as the strong contribution he made to the defense of the Homeland.

The President announced the news by sending a special radio message to the soldiers in different parts of the frontline.