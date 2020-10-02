Hostilities resume all along the frontline – Artsakh MoD

The situation in the Artsakh-Azerbaijani conflict zone was relatively stable and tense during the night, the Artsakh Defense Ministry reports.

Gunfire and artillery fire continued in some directions. No significant changes were registered in the operative-tactical situation.

At this moment, hostilities have resumed in all directions of the frontline, the Ministry said.

The units of the Defense Army continue to stop all the attacks of the enemy, inflicting losses in manpower and military equipment.