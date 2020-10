European Parliament to debate fighting in Karabakh on October 7

MEPs and Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell will debate EU reactions to recent clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan on October 7.

The debate will focus on the renewed escalation of violence on the line of contact between the Armenia and Azerbaijani forces, which has yet again claimed the lives of both military personnel and civilians.

Backed by Turkey, Azerbaijan started a large-scale aggression against Artsakh on September 27.