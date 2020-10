The Azerbaijani forces hit the city of Hadrut in Artsakh from Smerch multiple rocket launcher, official representative of the Armenian Ministry of Defense Artsryun Hovhannisyan informs.

According to him, civilians were injured in the attack.

The Artsakh Defense Minittrыaaid earlier today that hostilities had resumed in all directions of the frontline.

The Armenian forced have shot down an Azerbaijani aircraft and a drone today.