Artsakh publishes the names of Armenian soldier killed repelling Azerbaijani aggression

The Defense Ministry of Artsakh has published the names of servicemen killed repelling the Azerbaijani aggression:

Galstyan Sevak Arayik born in 1986

Petrosyan Edvard Manvel born in 1991

Gharibyan Tigran Hambardzum born in 2000

Sadoyan Mekhak Arest born in 2000

Abrahamyan Arshak Gaguik born in 1978

Hayrapetyan Karen Khachik born in 1997

Galstyan Edgar Artur born in 1999

Baghdasaryan Khachik Karen born in 1987

Hovhannisyan Vahram Gegham born in 1978

Khachatryan Vahram Tigran born in 1988

Avanesyan Semyon Hrachya born in 1984

Stepanyan Grigor Vahram born in 1994

Hovhannisyan Edgar Grisha born in 1988

Minasyan Avetik Hamlet born in 1974

Chilingaryan Artsrun Rafik born in 1985

Harutyunyan Arsen Samvel born in 2001

Voskanyan Lyova Gurgen born in 1987

Chagharyan Narek Henrik born in 1991

Chobanyan Yura Vrezh born in 2001

Manukyan Arsham Nelson born in 2001

Khachatryan Emil Bagrat born in 2002

Harutyunyan Patvakan Vachagan born in 2001

Bakunts Vaheh Vahagn born in 2001

Hovhannisyan Aghvan Tsolak born in 2000

Harutyunyan Harutyun Sergey born in 1991

Azaryan Hrant Semyon born in 1997

Sergoyan Koryun Mnatsakan born in 1979

Avetisyan Slavik Nikolay born in 1980

Ghazaryan Davit Vanik born in 1989

Gevorgyan Arshak Shahen born in 1990

Mkrtchyan Vaheh Armenak born in 2001

Abrahamyan Seryozha Karen born in 2001

Muradyan Arsen Andranik born in 2001

Ivanyan Davit Vyacheslav born in 2001

Hovsepyan Karen Hamlet born in 2000

Najaryan Aram Armen born in 1996

Movsisyan Vigen Khachatur born in 2000

Torosyan Serob Andranik born in 2001

Varunts Erik Aram born in 2000

Danielyan Grisha Armen born in 2000

Alaverdyan Harout Manvel born in 2001

Hambardzumyan Davit Gegham born in 2001

Avetisyan Davit Hovhannes born in 1987

Beglaryan Artashes Vagif born in 1982

Bejanyan Robert Gurgen born in 1975

Sahakyan Roman Sashik born in 1986

Melkumyan Vigen Artusha born in 1987

Asriyan Artur Armen born in 1999

Avetisyan Levon Hambardzum born in 2001

Badalyan Vyacheslav Samvel born in 1998

Hovhannisyan Gaguik Hovhannes born in 2000

Palikyan Arkadi Haykaz born in 2001

Bulghadaryan Arman Gaguik born in 2001

Sahakyan Hovik Artashes born in 2001

Reservist Movsesyan Vigen Georg born in 1977