“Relatively stable tension” in all directions of frontline – Artsakh MoD

The situation remained “relatively stable tense” remained in the Artsakh-Azerbaijani conflict zone overnight. Gunfire and artillery fire continued in some directions, the Artsakh Defense ministry informs.

In order to improve the tactics, the enemy tried to carry out certain regrouping and movement of troops. The attempts were promptly spotted and prevented by the Defense Army units.

The operative-tactical situation has not changed. At this point, a stable tension is maintained in all directions of the front line.

Defense Army units and freedom fighters carrying out combat tasks are ready for further combat operations.