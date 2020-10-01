Putin, Trump, Macron issue joint statement on Nagorno Karabakh

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, President of the United States of America Donald Trump and President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron, representing the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries, have issued a joint statement, condemning in the strongest terms the escalation of violence taking place on the contact line in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, Kremlin’s press service reported.

“We mourn the victims and express our condolences to the families of those killed and wounded,” the Presidents said.

They called for an immediate end to hostilities between the armed forces of the parties involved.

“We also call on the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan to immediately undertake commitments in good faith and without setting preconditions to resume negotiations on the essence of the settlement with the assistance of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs,” they stated.