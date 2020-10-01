Macron says France preparing a plane to repatriate journalists wounded in Karabakh

Emmanuel Macron announced Thursday that France was preparing a plane to repatriate the two journalists from the daily Le Monde wounded in Nagorno-Karabakh.

This statement was made upon his arrival in Brussels for the European Council on Thursday and Friday.

Macron said on Thursday that situation was serious in Nagorno-Karabakh and that he would do everything to move towards a peaceful resolution.

Emmanuel Macron said he had information “with certainty” on the presence of “Syrian fighters of jihadist groups” in Nagorno Karabakh.