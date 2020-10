Doctors in Artsakh save the life of French journalist wounded in Azerbaijani shelling

Doctors in Artsakh were able to save the life of the French journalist who was seriously injured from the Azerbaijani shelling.

llan Kaval, of the two Le Monde reporter, was in serious condition and underwent a surgery at Stepanakert Medical Center.

Journalists were wounded in a shelling by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the Martuni municipality building, this afternoon.

French President Emmanuel Macron said France was preparing to send a plane to repatriate its nationals.