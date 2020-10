Artsakh forces shoot three Azerbaijani aircrafts, two helicopters, six UAVs

The Air Defense subdivisions of the Artsakh Defense Army shot down three aircrafts and one more helicopter in the southern and south-eastern directions, the Artsakh Defense Ministry reports.

The downed helicopter fell on the territory controlled by the Defense Army.

Six Azerbaijani drones have also been downed today.

The Defense Army had earlier reported the shootdown of another helicopter, which fell on the territory of Iran.